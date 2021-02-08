ROOBEE Price Up 29.1% This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $47,278.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.81 or 0.00605828 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

