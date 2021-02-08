Rosenblatt Securities Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $320.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

