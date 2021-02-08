Rosenblatt Securities Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.