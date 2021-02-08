Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to $46.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF opened at $28.75 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.