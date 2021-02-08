Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sector Perform

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

