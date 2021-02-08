Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $61.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $53.95 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,750,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.