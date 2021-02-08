Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $162.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.46.

Fortinet stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

