Royal Gold, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

