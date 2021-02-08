Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $150.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.45.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $288,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

