Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

