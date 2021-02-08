Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $70.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.