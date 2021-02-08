Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $107.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

