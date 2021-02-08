Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,075 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,962,000 after purchasing an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $37.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

