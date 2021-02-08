Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 324,885 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,885 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in VEREIT by 53.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,850 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 64.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,745,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VER stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

