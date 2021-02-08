Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.