Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $78.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $279.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $287.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 355,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,186. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $681.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

