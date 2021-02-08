Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce $302.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.87 million. Sabre reported sales of $941.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 49.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sabre by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Sabre by 13.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 6,531,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

