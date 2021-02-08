Sadoff Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $45,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

