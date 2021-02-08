Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $77.07 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 6.0% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $126.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

