Sadoff Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 190,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

