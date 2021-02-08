Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,151,000. L Brands makes up about 1.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of L Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $49.39 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

