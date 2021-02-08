Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $80,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $213.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

