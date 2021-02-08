Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Shares of SAF traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €112.20 ($132.00). The stock had a trading volume of 705,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.89. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.