Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,091 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,748,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,074,258. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

