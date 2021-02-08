Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 174.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SAN shares. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 64,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,525. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

