Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $7,034,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,525. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $181.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.