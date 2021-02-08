Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,089.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,800.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

