Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $265.41. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,050. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $263.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.33.

