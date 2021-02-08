Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of RPG stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,146. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.27 and a 52-week high of $171.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

