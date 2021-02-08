Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading 5.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price was up 5.5% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $199.89 and last traded at $198.02. Approximately 301,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 195,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.65.

The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Saia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Saia by 888.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

