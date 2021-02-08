salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $263.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.06.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.13. 173,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.05. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $17,916,255 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

