salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $239.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.32 and its 200-day moving average is $233.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,092 shares of company stock worth $17,916,255. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

