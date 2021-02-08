Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.69 ($117.29).

SAN opened at €80.01 ($94.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.91. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

