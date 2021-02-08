Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$36.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.56. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9199998 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

