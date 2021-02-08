Savant Capital LLC Buys 12,640 Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.87. 6,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,071. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

