Savant Capital LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,164 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 13,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $563,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

