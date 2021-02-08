Savant Capital LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 947,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,329. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

