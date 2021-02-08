Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,831 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,792. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

