Savant Capital LLC Sells 227 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.32. 86,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,633. The firm has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

