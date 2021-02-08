Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,578,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,912,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,600. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $86.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.