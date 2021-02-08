Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 61.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 118.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 314,092 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 381,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

