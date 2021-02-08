Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $135.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

