Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.5% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 343,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,400. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.