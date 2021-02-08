SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

SCPL stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,027,542 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 319,025 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

