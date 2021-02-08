Scotiabank Increases Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to $22.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

