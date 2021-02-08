Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0117

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 65.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $186,498.27 and $111.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00034371 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003840 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,787,117 coins and its circulating supply is 15,987,117 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage.

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

