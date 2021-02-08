SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading 5.7% Higher

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.40. 1,780,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,475,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 145.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%.

SCWorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

