Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $187.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th.

SGEN traded down $12.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,821. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 314,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

