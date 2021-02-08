SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

