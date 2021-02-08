Selfkey (KEY) Trading 46.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $4.47 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.17 or 0.01139659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.72 or 0.05879845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,738,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

